Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Amgen (AMGN), Quanterix (QTRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) and Quanterix (QTRX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Amgen, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $256.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $268.69, representing an 9.0% upside. In a report issued on September 20, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Quanterix (QTRX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Quanterix yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.1% and a 83.0% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quanterix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.25.

