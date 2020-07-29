Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Amgen (AMGN), Amedisys (AMED)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) and Amedisys (AMED – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Amgen, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $248.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $267.06, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Amedisys (AMED)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys yesterday and set a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $227.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

Amedisys has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.44, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

