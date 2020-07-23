July 23, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Align Tech (ALGN), IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Align Tech (ALGNResearch Report), IQVIA Holdings (IQVResearch Report) and Hologic (HOLXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Align Tech (ALGN)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $317.97, close to its 52-week high of $326.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Align Tech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $310.71, a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on IQVIA Holdings, with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $164.29, close to its 52-week high of $169.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and 1Life Healthcare.

IQVIA Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.00, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $201.00 price target.

Hologic (HOLX)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hologic, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.17, close to its 52-week high of $62.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 70.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hologic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.13, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

