November 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXNResearch Report) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report issued on October 29, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.35, close to its 52-week high of $128.57.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 56.2% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Akebia Therapeutics, and Puma Biotechnology.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.89, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report issued on October 29, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.7% and a 34.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $67.50 average price target, a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019