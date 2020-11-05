November 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), Regeneron (REGN)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDXResearch Report), Regeneron (REGNResearch Report) and Concert Pharma (CNCEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Aldeyra Therapeutics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 65.6% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target, which is a 262.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Regeneron (REGN)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron yesterday and set a price target of $725.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $588.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 43.9% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $666.63, implying a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.0% and a 32.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.25, which is a 108.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019