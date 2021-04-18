Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Affimed (AFMD), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Affimed (AFMD – Research Report), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT – Research Report) and Immunic (IMUX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Affimed (AFMD)

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch assigned a Buy rating to Affimed on April 15 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.51, close to its 52-week high of $10.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 43.6% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Affimed with a $14.00 average price target, a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals on April 14. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Intellia Therapeutics, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $72.60 average price target, representing a 64.3% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Immunic (IMUX)

In a report issued on April 15, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 40.5% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $60.67 average price target, implying a 292.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

