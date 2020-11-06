November 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aerie Pharma (AERI), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.73, close to its 52-week low of $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.1% and a 32.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.70, implying a 141.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Frequency Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.21, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

