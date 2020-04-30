April 30, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), uniQure (QURE)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLEResearch Report) and uniQure (QUREResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.56.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 51.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 43.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for uniQure with a $84.80 average price target, a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

