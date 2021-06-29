Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: 1Life Healthcare (ONEM), Daré Bioscience (DARE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM – Research Report) and Daré Bioscience (DARE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on 1Life Healthcare today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 64.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Privia Health Group, Inc., Castlight Health, and Health Catalyst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 1Life Healthcare with a $49.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Daré Bioscience (DARE)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Daré Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.