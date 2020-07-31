July 31, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: WP Carey & Co (WPC), Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WP Carey & Co (WPCResearch Report) and Swiss Re AG (SSREFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

WP Carey & Co (WPC)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Buy rating on WP Carey & Co today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 100.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, American Finance, and Douglas Emmett.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WP Carey & Co with a $73.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

UBS analyst Jonny Urwin maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG today and set a price target of CHF93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.60.

Urwin has an average return of 20.2% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Urwin is ranked #5094 out of 6832 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $95.15 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019