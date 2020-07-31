Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: WP Carey & Co (WPC), Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WP Carey & Co (WPC – Research Report) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

WP Carey & Co (WPC)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Buy rating on WP Carey & Co today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 100.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, American Finance, and Douglas Emmett.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WP Carey & Co with a $73.50 average price target.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

UBS analyst Jonny Urwin maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG today and set a price target of CHF93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.60.

Urwin has an average return of 20.2% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Urwin is ranked #5094 out of 6832 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $95.15 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

