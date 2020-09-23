September 23, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Webster Financial (WBS), Citizens Financial (CFG)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Webster Financial (WBSResearch Report) and Citizens Financial (CFGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Webster Financial (WBS)

In a report issued on September 21, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Webster Financial, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.02, close to its 52-week low of $18.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.8% and a 14.3% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Webster Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.80.

Citizens Financial (CFG)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Citizens Financial on September 21 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 71.2% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Citizens Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.64, a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

