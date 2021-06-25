Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Summit Hotel Properties (INN), Centerspace (CSR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Summit Hotel Properties (INN – Research Report) and Centerspace (CSR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

In a report issued on May 4, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Hotel Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerspace (CSR)

Centerspace received a Buy rating and a $90.00 price target from BTIG analyst Michael Gorman on June 14. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.20, close to its 52-week high of $78.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 79.3% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Broadstone Net Lease.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerspace with a $79.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.