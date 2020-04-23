April 23, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: SLM (SLM), Globe Life (GL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SLM (SLMResearch Report) and Globe Life (GLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

SLM (SLM)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on SLM yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.4% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SLM is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Globe Life (GL)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Globe Life yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.1% and a 34.4% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ameriprise Financial, Prudential Financial, and Equitable Holdings.

Globe Life has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $88.50, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on April 7, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019