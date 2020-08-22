Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Redwood (RWT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Redwood (RWT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Redwood (RWT)

In a report issued on July 30, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Redwood. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 57.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

Redwood has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

