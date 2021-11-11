Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Lument Finance Trust (LFT), Trean Insurance Group (TIG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lument Finance Trust (LFT – Research Report), Trean Insurance Group (TIG – Research Report) and MarketWise (MKTW – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lument Finance Trust (LFT)

JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney reiterated a Buy rating on Lument Finance Trust yesterday and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 84.4% success rate. Delaney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Seven Hills Realty Trust, Broadmark Realty Capital, and ACRES Commercial Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lument Finance Trust with a $4.50 average price target.

Trean Insurance Group (TIG)

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti reiterated a Buy rating on Trean Insurance Group today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.98, close to its 52-week low of $8.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Carletti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 62.7% success rate. Carletti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Heritage Insurance Holdings, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trean Insurance Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.67.

MarketWise (MKTW)

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan reiterated a Buy rating on MarketWise yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.88, close to its 52-week low of $6.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 80.5% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and Perella Weinberg Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MarketWise is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33.

