Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Life Storage (LSI), UBS Group AG (UBS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Life Storage (LSI – Research Report) and UBS Group AG (UBS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Life Storage (LSI)

In a report released today, Todd Thomas from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Life Storage, with a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Thomas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Brixmor Property, and Jernigan Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Life Storage with a $108.67 average price target, representing a 12.0% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $110.00 price target.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report released today, Jon Peace from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.59.

Peace observed:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel fur UBS von 16 auf 13,50 Franken gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Outperform” belassen. Die Schweizer Bank biete auch weiterhin ein aussichtsreiches strukturelles Wachstum mit unterdurchschnittlichen Kreditrisiken, schrieb Analyst Jon Peace in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Eine solide Bilanz und die attraktive Bewertung vervollstandigten das ansprechende Erscheinungsbild. Daran anderten auch die gesenkten Schatzungen und das reduzierte Kursziel nichts./mf/bek Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 03:19 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Peace is ranked #3349 out of 6295 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Hold with an average price target of $10.88, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on April 1, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF12.00 price target.

