Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Capital One Financial (COF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Interactive Brokers (IBKR – Research Report) and Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Interactive Brokers, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 64.4% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sculptor Capital Management, Apollo Global Management, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Interactive Brokers with a $50.50 average price target, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Capital One Financial, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital One Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.55, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

