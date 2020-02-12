Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Element Financial (ELEEF), Digital Realty (DLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Element Financial (ELEEF – Research Report) and Digital Realty (DLR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Element Financial (ELEEF)

In a report released yesterday, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Element Financial, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.83, close to its 52-week high of $9.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 42.4% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Element Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.67.

Digital Realty (DLR)

Barclays analyst Ross L Smotrich maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty yesterday and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Realty with a $136.00 average price target, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

