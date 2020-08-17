Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: DraftKings (DKNG), Jamf Holding (JAMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DraftKings (DKNG – Research Report) and Jamf Holding (JAMF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report issued on August 14, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 61.2% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, EverQuote, and Snap.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.09, a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Jamf Holding (JAMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Jamf Holding today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.78, close to its 52-week low of $35.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Slack Technologies, and Upland Software.

Jamf Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.