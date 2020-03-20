Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Community Healthcare (CHCT), Tristate Capital (TSC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Community Healthcare (CHCT – Research Report) and Tristate Capital (TSC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Community Healthcare (CHCT)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR upgraded Community Healthcare to Buy, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.5% and a 41.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Community Healthcare with a $48.33 average price target, which is a 130.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Tristate Capital (TSC)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Tristate Capital, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 37.2% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tristate Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

