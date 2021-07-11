July 11, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Centerspace (CSR), Redwood (RWT)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Centerspace (CSRResearch Report) and Redwood (RWTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Centerspace (CSR)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on Centerspace on July 9 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.18, equals to its 52-week high of $82.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 62.6% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerspace is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.50.

Redwood (RWT)

BTIG analyst Eric Hagen maintained a Buy rating on Redwood on July 8 and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.12, close to its 52-week high of $12.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Ellington Financial, and New York Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redwood is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.50, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

