Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and CareTrust REIT (CTREResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes reiterated a Buy rating on CareTrust REIT on February 17 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.73, close to its 52-week high of $23.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.6% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Extra Space Storage, Omega Healthcare, and Public Storage.

CareTrust REIT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.33, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

