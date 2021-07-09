Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: BM Technologies (BMTX), NewHold Investment (NHIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BM Technologies (BMTX – Research Report) and NewHold Investment (NHIC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

BM Technologies (BMTX)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on BM Technologies, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 62.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and FG New America Acquisition.

BM Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

NewHold Investment (NHIC)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on NewHold Investment today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NewHold Investment with a $16.00 average price target.

