Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Bank of America (BAC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Bank of America (BACResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bank of America (BAC)

In a report issued on July 14, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 77.5% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.38, which is a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

