February 21, 2020

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Ares Commercial (ACRE), Agree Realty (ADC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ares Commercial (ACREResearch Report), Agree Realty (ADCResearch Report) and Ehealth (EHTHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ares Commercial (ACRE)

In a report released today, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ares Commercial, with a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.60, close to its 52-week high of $17.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Front Yard Residential, Granite Point Mortgage, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Commercial with a $16.00 average price target.

Agree Realty (ADC)

Robert W. Baird analyst RJ Milligan maintained a Buy rating on Agree Realty today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.93, close to its 52-week high of $79.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 64.3% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit Realty Capital, Four Corners Property, and MGM Growth Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agree Realty with a $80.50 average price target.

Ehealth (EHTH)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper reiterated a Buy rating on Ehealth today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.04, close to its 52-week high of $152.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Halper covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Tivity Health, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.14, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

