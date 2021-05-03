Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Alexandria Equities (ARE), Welltower (WELL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alexandria Equities (ARE – Research Report) and Welltower (WELL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alexandria Equities (ARE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Alexandria Equities on April 28 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $181.10, close to its 52-week high of $181.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 73.3% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Alexandria Equities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $186.50.

Welltower (WELL)

In a report issued on April 28, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Welltower, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.03, close to its 52-week high of $77.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 91.7% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and Healthpeak Properties.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.77, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

