Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Alexandria Equities (ARE), Sun Communities (SUI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alexandria Equities (ARE – Research Report), Sun Communities (SUI – Research Report) and UDR (UDR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alexandria Equities (ARE)

In a report issued on July 28, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Alexandria Equities, with a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $201.34, close to its 52-week high of $203.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 74.9% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexandria Equities with a $208.33 average price target, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Sun Communities (SUI)

In a report issued on July 28, Wes Golladay from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Sun Communities, with a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $196.11, close to its 52-week high of $199.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 67.1% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Retail Properties of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sun Communities is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $189.33, which is a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

UDR (UDR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Buy rating on UDR on July 28 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.99, close to its 52-week high of $56.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 89.7% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Community Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UDR with a $54.17 average price target, which is a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

