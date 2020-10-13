October 13, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Alaris Royalty (ALARFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Robertson maintained a Buy rating on Alaris Royalty on October 5 and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.15.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.12.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019