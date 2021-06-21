June 21, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: AGNC Investment (AGNC)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and AGNC Investment (AGNCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

BTIG analyst Eric Hagen maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment on May 27 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Ellington Financial, and Chimera Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AGNC Investment with a $18.75 average price target, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

