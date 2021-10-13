Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Vista Outdoor (VSTO), AFC Ajax (AFCJF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vista Outdoor (VSTO – Research Report) and AFC Ajax (AFCJF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor on September 2 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 61.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.67, which is a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

AFC Ajax (AFCJF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Trion Reid maintained a Buy rating on AFC Ajax on September 2 and set a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.03, equals to its 52-week low of $17.03.

Reid has an average return of 2.7% when recommending AFC Ajax.

According to TipRanks.com, Reid is ranked #833 out of 7688 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AFC Ajax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.09.

