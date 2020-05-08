Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Universal Electronics (UEIC), Callaway Golf (ELY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Universal Electronics (UEIC – Research Report) and Callaway Golf (ELY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Universal Electronics (UEIC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Electronics today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 44.8% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Celsius Holdings, JC Penney, and Tilly’s.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Electronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Callaway Golf, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 31.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Callaway Golf with a $20.90 average price target, a 51.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

