Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (SHOP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Buy rating on Shopify on February 2 and set a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1455.49, close to its 52-week high of $1499.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 77.9% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Corsair Gaming.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1275.36, a -12.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1290.00 price target.

