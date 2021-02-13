February 13, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Shopify (SHOP)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Shopify (SHOPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Shopify (SHOP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Buy rating on Shopify on February 2 and set a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1455.49, close to its 52-week high of $1499.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 77.9% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Corsair Gaming.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1275.36, a -12.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1290.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019