March 22, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Roku (ROKU), Carter’s (CRI)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roku (ROKUResearch Report) and Carter’s (CRIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Roku (ROKU)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Roku today and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $347.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 65.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $480.10.

Carter’s (CRI)

In a report released today, Brian McNamara from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Carter’s, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.89.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 85.7% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carter’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.80, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on March 16, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

