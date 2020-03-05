March 5, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: PowerFleet (PWFL), Infinera (INFN)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PowerFleet (PWFLResearch Report), Infinera (INFNResearch Report) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

PowerFleet (PWFL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PowerFleet with a $10.83 average price target.

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Infinera, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Infinera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.30, representing a 41.8% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.61.

Buck has an average return of 14.9% when recommending Intellicheck Mobilisia.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5940 out of 6293 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellicheck Mobilisia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

