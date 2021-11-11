Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Poshmark (POSH), LKQ (LKQ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Poshmark (POSH – Research Report), LKQ (LKQ – Research Report) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Poshmark (POSH)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Poshmark on October 26. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.42, close to its 52-week low of $16.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Poshmark is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.86, a 59.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

LKQ (LKQ)

Jefferies analyst Bret Jordan maintained a Buy rating on LKQ on October 28 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.83, close to its 52-week high of $58.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Jordan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Jordan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lithia Motors, and O’Reilly Auto.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LKQ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.50, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor on October 29 and set a price target of $477.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $422.66, close to its 52-week high of $451.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Hibbett Sports.

Deckers Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $470.22, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $471.00 price target.

