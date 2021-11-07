Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Monster Beverage (MNST), Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Monster Beverage (MNST – Research Report), Krispy Kreme (DNUT – Research Report) and Hanesbrands (HBI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

In a report issued on November 5, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 58.8% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monster Beverage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.75, which is a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

In a report issued on November 5, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Krispy Kreme, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.10, close to its 52-week low of $12.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 66.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hain Celestial, Conagra Brands, and General Mills.

Krispy Kreme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.60.

Hanesbrands (HBI)

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad maintained a Buy rating on Hanesbrands on November 5 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Victoria’s Secret, and Bath & Body Works.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hanesbrands with a $22.00 average price target, which is a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

