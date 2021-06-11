June 11, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Molson Coors (TAP), RH (RH)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Molson Coors (TAPResearch Report) and RH (RHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Molson Coors (TAP)

In a report issued on May 26, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Molson Coors. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.72, close to its 52-week high of $61.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 64.7% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Procter & Gamble.

Molson Coors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.18, representing a -6.2% downside. In a report issued on May 24, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

RH (RH)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on RH on June 1. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $707.14, close to its 52-week high of $733.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 76.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RH is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $699.33, representing a 1.9% upside. In a report issued on May 27, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $700.00 price target.

