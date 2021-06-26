June 26, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Leslie’s (LESL), Molson Coors (TAP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Leslie’s (LESLResearch Report) and Molson Coors (TAPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Leslie’s (LESL)

In a report issued on June 3, Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Leslie’s, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 80.0% success rate. Matuszewski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Williams-Sonoma, and Tempur Sealy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leslie’s with a $34.22 average price target, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Molson Coors (TAP)

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy maintained a Buy rating on Molson Coors on June 18 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 62.0% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Procter & Gamble.

Molson Coors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.38, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on June 9, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

