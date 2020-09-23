September 23, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: KB Home (KBH), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on KB Home (KBHResearch Report) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

KB Home (KBH)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on KB Home today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.50, close to its 52-week high of $40.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 60.7% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KB Home with a $40.57 average price target, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 68.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Casey’s General, and Leggett & Platt.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.08, a -19.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

