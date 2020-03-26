March 26, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Hain Celestial (HAIN), Micron (MU)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hain Celestial (HAINResearch Report) and Micron (MUResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hain Celestial (HAIN)

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Hain Celestial, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 41.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hain Celestial is a Hold with an average price target of $26.60.

Micron (MU)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Micron today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.03, which is a 54.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

