August 4, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Fevertree Drinks (FQVTFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF)

Barclays analyst Laurence Whyatt reiterated a Buy rating on Fevertree Drinks on July 23 and set a price target of p2500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.55.

Whyatt has an average return of 6.1% when recommending Fevertree Drinks.

According to TipRanks.com, Whyatt is ranked #2211 out of 7617 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fevertree Drinks with a $30.67 average price target.

