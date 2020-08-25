Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Coty (COTY), Gap (GPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coty (COTY – Research Report) and Gap (GPS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Coty (COTY)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Coty yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.92, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Coty with a $5.17 average price target.

Gap (GPS)

In a report issued on August 24, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gap, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.4% and a 40.4% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $14.33 average price target, representing a -11.5% downside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $24.00 price target.

