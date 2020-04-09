Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (KOF), Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (KOF – Research Report) and Smart Global Holdings (SGH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (KOF)

In a report released yesterday, Benjamin Theurer from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.99, close to its 52-week low of $37.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 45.3% success rate. Theurer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, Arca Continental SAB de C V, and Fomento Economico Mexicano.

The the analyst consensus on Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

In a report released yesterday, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 60.8% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Silicon Laboratories, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smart Global Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.00, representing a 36.8% upside. In a report issued on March 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.