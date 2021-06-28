Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: BRP (DOOO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and BRP (DOOO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

BRP (DOOO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Buy rating on BRP on June 3 and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

BRP has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.38, representing a 29.3% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$120.00 price target.

