August 19, 2021

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Boston Beer (SAM), Home Depot (HD)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boston Beer (SAMResearch Report), Home Depot (HDResearch Report) and Krispy Kreme (DNUTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Beer (SAM)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Serotta from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer, with a price target of $950.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $604.83, close to its 52-week low of $603.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Serotta is ranked #6744 out of 7625 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Beer with a $989.69 average price target, which is a 57.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1200.00 price target.

Home Depot (HD)

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $321.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Floor & Decor Holdings, and O’Reilly Auto.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $359.25 average price target, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

In a report released yesterday, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Krispy Kreme, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.07, close to its 52-week low of $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Conagra Brands, Post Holdings, and Hershey Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Krispy Kreme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50, implying a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, HSBC also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

