April 28, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Amazon (AMZN), Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FNDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $2650.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2376.00, close to its 52-week high of $2461.00.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 69.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2527.62, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2600.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

Floor & Decor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019