Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Alibaba (BABA)

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report issued on January 7, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba, with a price target of $338.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 71.4% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Weibo.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $333.44, a 45.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

