October 19, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Siemens Energy (SMEGF), BW Offshore (BGSWF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens Energy (SMEGFResearch Report) and BW Offshore (BGSWFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

Kepler Capital analyst William Mackie maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy on September 30 and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #2720 out of 7017 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $32.81 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on October 12, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019