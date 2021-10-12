October 12, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Oshkosh (OSK), Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oshkosh (OSKResearch Report) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Oshkosh (OSK)

In a report issued on October 8, Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh, with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oshkosh is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $131.00, which is a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report released yesterday, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Beacon Roofing Supply, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Builders Firstsource, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beacon Roofing Supply with a $60.43 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

