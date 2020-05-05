May 5, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Honeywell International (HON), DuPont de Nemours (DD)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Honeywell International (HONResearch Report) and DuPont de Nemours (DDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Honeywell International (HON)

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 70.2% success rate. Tusa covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Lennox International, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Honeywell International with a $148.67 average price target, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

CFRA analyst Christopher Muir maintained a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Muir is ranked #4717 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DuPont de Nemours with a $52.78 average price target, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019